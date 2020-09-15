100,000 coronavirus tests completed in Jersey

Over 100,000 coronavirus tests have now been completed in Jersey.

The government has today (15 September) announced the milestone, six months after the island saw its first confirmed case of the virus.

Since then, various testing regimes have been set up, including antibody testing for essential workers, a border testing programme at both the airport and harbour, and the introduction of a new testing facility at the Aero Club.

This has been a difficult and sometimes confusing time, as we have to respond to changes in virus activity as they happen. But I am proud of the systems we have put in place that have allowed our island to continue functioning, while also protecting the health of our residents. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Despite being pleased with how the island has responded to the pandemic, the Health Minister added that it is not over yet.