Disability speed hustings event to be held for Guernsey Election candidates

The Guernsey Disability Alliance (GDA) is hosting a speed hustings for candidates of the 2020 Election.

It is a chance for people living with disabilities to talk to those running about the struggles they face and how they think Guernsey could be improved.

The speed hustings format has been very popular over the last 2 elections. It gives both the candidates a chance to meet and understand the issues faced by that group and the volunteers the opportunity to meet new candidates and access their knowledge and their potential ability to deliver on policies. Karen Blanchford, Partnership Director, GDA

As the rotations start candidates will spend five minutes with 12 tables of member charities, groups and organisations to discuss their manifestos and aims for the island.

Hustings are a great opportunity for people with disabilities and impairments, and their carers to tell candidates how challenging life in Guernsey can be due to social policy and practices. Whether this relates to Education, Health, Employment, transport, benefits or any other aspect of island life. We hope that candidates greater understanding will then influence their support. Carol Le Page, Director Social Policy, GDA

The event will be held at St Pierre Park from 6pm until 8pm.