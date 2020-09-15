Elms and Brewer on top in first Jersey surfing comp post-lockdown

Nathan Elms and Kitty Brewer starred as competitive surfing returned to Jersey after being put on hold during lockdown.

Elms edged out Will Masterman in a tightly-contested men's final at St Ouen, with Brewer a convincing winner in the women's open division.

"Obviously we didn't quite know whether we'd be able to run this time", said competition organiser Michelle Dawson.

"But everything's been completely for us - beautiful weather, good waves, and everyone has just completely rallied round to get the comp up and running this weekend so couldn't have gone better".

The two-day competition was contested over 11 divisions in total, including eight junior events across four age groups.

"Each of our divisions has been pretty much full, we've had a great level of entries in our under-12 boys and girls particularly so as a club that's just incredible to see", said Dawson.

"Ultimately those groms are the future of the club so that makes me happy, to see them so happy, competing and wanting to compete".

"I have to say that I think the comps are important - we've got a number of competitive surfers, we've also got a huge number of soul surfers, anyone who just loves being in the water", she said.