Guernsey Election: Island issues that could influence the outcome

Votes will be won or lost on whether you agree with a candidate's stance on the issues facing the island. Credit: ITV Channel TV

With Guernsey's first ever island-wide election just a few weeks away, candidates' manifestos are now online for islanders to scrutinise. Votes will be won or lost on whether you agree with a candidate's stance on the issues facing the island. So, in a series of special reports, our Correspondent Serena Sandhu's been delving into some of the more controversial topics.

  • Airport runway

Over the coming days, Serena will also be looking at education, cannabis, discrimination and the island's coronavirus recovery.

Election explainers: