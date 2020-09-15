Guernsey FC withdraw from forthcoming league season due to travel restrictions

Guernsey FC have withdrawn entirely from the forthcoming Isthmian League season because of ongoing travel restrictions, the club's board has announced.

The Green Lions, who play at the fourth level of non-league football in England, were due to start their eighth campaign in its South East division this Saturday.

"It was an extremely difficult decision to request a suspension from the league this season", said Guernsey chairman Mark Le Tissier.

"This was a decision not taken lightly however, with the flights between Guernsey and Gatwick not operating until the middle of October and the clubs desire to ensure the safety and well being of the players, coaching team and the island's wider population from the possibility of contracting Covid-19 and bringing it back to the Island, we believe it was the right course of action to take in these unprecedented times".

The Green Lions will keep their place in the non-league pyramid, however, with the decision supported by the league and relevant Football Association committee.

"We are delighted to retain Guernsey FC in the League", said Isthmian League chairman Nick Robinson.

"We have agreed the suspension on the basis that the club will retain its place at Step 4 in season 2021-2022 and will be considered for placement in the event that circumstances mean we have to change the competition this season".

The club have also confirmed it is working with Public Health in Guernsey to develop a 'travel tunnel' to play home or away fixtures should that become a possibility sooner than next season.