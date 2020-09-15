Jersey charities awarded £200,000 from dormant bank account fund

Around £200,000 has been given to Jersey charities from the dormant bank account fund.

Overall around £2 million has been released from unused accounts in the island which will go towards projects to support people with the impact of COVID-19.

Macmillan Jersey has received funding for a Community Cancer Support Service, which provides emotional support and practical advice to cancer patients and their families. This includes people who are shielding, and those whose diagnosis and treatment may have been affected as a result of the pandemic.

The money has also been used to support several internships for people with disabilities or long-term health conditions, who may have found it difficult to find work due to coronavirus.

Jersey's External Relations Minister says he is "delighted" the fund is being used to support initiatives that significantly benefit the community at this time.

This has been a difficult period for the more vulnerable members of our community but also for many others in the Island. I want to highlight once again the work done by the many volunteers and charities to support those who need assistance and offer them my sincere thanks. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's Minister for External Relations

The closing date for the next round of applications is Friday 25 September. You can find more information here.