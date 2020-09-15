Second coronavirus wave could impact those trying to have children

The head of Jersey's infertility clinic is warning a second wave of coronavirus could impact those trying to have children. Neil Maclachlan says appointment delays could reduce some peoples' chances. Currently, more than 100 couples in the island are getting treatment.

At the moment we're trying to treat as many people as we can, which is again quite challenging because there's a sort of backlog and this winter could be very difficult. All we can do is see as many people as we can over the next two or three months and hope we don't get a second wave. Neil MacLachlan, Obstetrician

Patrick and Nina Greentree-McNamara are one of the couples who could be affected. They have already had one child with the help of the island's Assisted Reproductive Unit, but are in the process of trying for another.

This was going to be our final attempt, we knew that this year was our final attempt to do it, so when everything stopped it almost put a question mark on would it be possible at all. We've always said if this doesn't go to plan we'll look to adopt, so we're just going to give it to the end of this year beginning of next year to re-evaluate then as to whether it's something we continue with. Patrick and Nina Greentree-McNamara