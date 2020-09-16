Jersey woman calls for income support changes so people can return to education

A young mother from Jersey is calling for a change in regulations, after she says her pursuit of a job is being blocked by Jersey's government.

Gemma Hughes wants to study at Highlands college and has successfully gained a place on a childcare course but has been unable to start it.

Social Security says if she does, she will lose her income support, which she says she needs to survive.

At the moment full-time students in Jersey only qualify for income support if they are studying one of four courses classed as "critical skills", such as nursing or social work. Childcare does not fall into this, much to the frustration of Gemma and her family.

Gemma could continue to get income support if she did a part-time course alongside a paid job, but, as a single mother, she says she could not afford the childcare needed to look after her daughter for that time. Now, she wants to see a change in the rules, which she says would benefit many others too.

The Government of Jersey says, while it cannot comment on individual cases, income support is a tax-funded benefit that is focused on getting unemployed people back into employment.