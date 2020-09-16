Jersey's government pauses changes to travel restrictions

Jersey's government has paused its changes to travel restrictions from several UK regions. Many were due to change category at 23:59 on 16 September, incurring longer periods of quarantine. The government says it wants to rate lower tier authorities like district councils, rather than large county councils, to get a more accurate picture of the risk in those areas.

Jersey’s ‘traffic light’ system categorises countries and regions into red, amber and green according to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

You can find out the latest information here: