Retailers urge islanders to start Christmas shopping early to help them survive

People in Jersey are being urged to start their Christmas shopping early to avoid any future lockdown restrictions.

With 100 days until Christmas businesses are asking islanders to start their shopping now and to spend local.

Jane James, Jane James Ceramics Credit: ITV Channel

You've got to support us because if you don't we won't be here next year. There's a lot of businesses that are struggling. They really do need every single penny so if you like our high street, if you want it to stay the same, you have to put your hand in your pocket and support us. We're going to run out of money soon. Jane James, Jane James Ceramics

The number of people shopping in town is improving but it is still nowhere near pre Covid levels.

Last week 115,000 people walked through the high street compared to 202,000 people for the same week last year.

The drop in footfall is one reason, along with the risk of further winter restrictions, that retailers are urging islanders to begin our Christmas shop early.

There's so many reasons to be starting Christmas now in the least sense just to give a bit of joy to everybody. But in terms of the crowding of the high street, people start their shopping now it spreads out the chance of any pools of people closer to the time and also it gives the retailers a chance to show off what they've been doing to support you and the hospitality industry as well. Vicky Trehorel, Town Centre Manager

It has also been confirmed that there will not be a Christmas lights switch on in front of crowds in the Royal Square this year.