The number of sexually transmitted infections in Jersey is on the rise.

Specialist nurses in the island say they are seeing a rise in the number of cases of Chlamydia, Gonorrhea and Syphilis.

The Island's Clinical Nurse Specialist says it will partly be due to more people coming forward for testing.

We are seeing a rise in the figures in Gonorrhea, Chlamydia and Syphilis. There's a few reasons for why there may be more cases, the most significant is there's less stigma attached to sexual health these days, so more people feel comfortable about coming and getting tested which means when we've come to look at our figures in the last five years, people attending the service has doubled. Katie Squires, Clinical Nurse Specialist

The islands rise in cases reflect the latest Public Health England statistics which show across a five year period (2015-2019) diagnoses have risen by 13% for Chlamydia, 71% for Gonorrhea and 49% for Syphilis.

It comes as the latest young people and children's survey shows that only 53% and 51% of Year 10 and 12 students respectively, used a condom the last time they had sex.

And 42% of Year 12 males said online pornography was cited as a significant, if not main source of information about sex.

The young people's charity, You Matter, say these figures are concerning.

It shows the importance of educating young people, so they can make informed choices themselves. We often mirror what's happening in the UK, and if these Sexually Transmitted Infections are on the rise here, again it shows the importance of young people having access to high quality information that they can make decisions about their sexual health and their relationships for themselves. Sarah Gray, Executive Director, You Matter

Teaching young people about safe sex is the key message You Matter are keen to promote, to help combat the rising number of sexually transmitted infections in the Island