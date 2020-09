A minor earthquake has been felt in Jersey.

The tremor, which had the magnitude of 2.8 on the richter scale, was felt in St Helier, with one person saying they "thought it was [a] low rumble of thunder."

It registered on the St Aubin seismograph at 3:39am on Wednesday 16 September.

According to the British Geological Survey, the quake was felt in several locations, including in France.