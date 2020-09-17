Guernsey's largest Word War Two bunker reopens to the public

The largest Second World War bunker in the Channel Islands has opened to the public. The restoration group Festung Guernsey started work on Batterie Mirus three years ago. Whilst the work is not yet complete, the group is "delighted" people can now visit and learn more about one of the darkest periods of the island's history.

Festung Guernsey opened to the site on 15 August. The public were able to enjoy a guided tour around Batterie Mirus.

The group are going to put on more open days in the next few months.

Brothers Paul and Martin Le Boutillier were children during the Occupation. They lived next door to the hospital when it was being built.

I think it's good that Festung Guernsey are trying to maintain and revive these things. It's good that we can tell our children what was possibly, the darkest years for Guernsey that you could ever wish to talk about. Martin Le Boutillier

Batterie Mirus was completed in 1942. It is the latest part of Occupation history to open to the public. The German Undergound Hospital was the first to open in 1954.

Across the Channel Islands, there are hundreds of fortifications. Festung Guernsey relies on donations to carry out restoration work on the ten sites they manage.

