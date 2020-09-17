Jersey Tinathon to go ahead after being postponed

Jersey's 2020 Tinathon will go ahead after being postponed in May due to coronavirus.

The event, which is taking place for the 12th year, will run at the West's Centre from 8am-2.30pm.

People are asked to donate tins of food to The Shelter Trust to support homeless people in Jersey. Last year more than 8,000 tins were collected.

The charity says it is currently supporting more homeless people, and individuals who are in danger of becoming homeless, than ever before and is urging people to make a collection at their work, church or school.

Every donation will be appreciated, and it will make a real difference to the lives of homeless people in Jersey. Tinathon statement

People who need assistance with a collection are asked to contact Richard Robins via tinathonjersey@hotmail.co.uk or call 07797716235.