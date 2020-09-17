Jersey's Jack Butel 'on right track' as British Touring Cars hits halfway point

Jersey racing driver Jack Butel says he is heading in the right direction as his debut British Touring Cars campaign reaches the halfway stage.

The 24-year-old, who joined Ciceley Motorsport just before the start of the Covid-condensed season, picked up his first championship points on just his second BTCC race weekend last month.

"I really wasn't expecting to be as high up in the pack as we were, considering it's the first time in a British touring car", said Butel.

"Second round in and we were getting on the points and we've been pretty close in the other races at Oulton Park and Brands again - it's been an amazing experience".

"If we get some more points on the table, that would be great, but the way that I'm going I think is the right way to go".

"The team are very happy with the progress I've done - hopefully we get the drive for next year", he said.

Butel is making his debut in British Touring Cars this season. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Butel, who has driven in British F4 and the British LMP3 Cup previously, heads to Thruxton in Hampshire this weekend looking to continue his development.

"I can't wait - it's the quickest track in England and it's renowned for being one of the best circuits for speed".

"I've seen loads of videos of the touring cars going round there - I've been around there a couple of times in the F4 and it's just been amazing every time".

This year's championship will take in four more rounds after this weekend, concluding at the Brands Hatch Indy circuit on 14-15 November.