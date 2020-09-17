More than 5,000 sign petition to save the HideOut cafe

A petition to save the popular HideOut cafe in Jersey has reached more than 5,000 signatures.

The beach cafe, which operates at the top of La Pulente slip, has been running since 2016, serving food and drinks overlooking the bay. It could now close by the end of the month.

Owner Karl Sutton says it has come as a "complete shock" that the permit required to operate the kiosk will not be renewed by the Parish of St. Brelade and he will be forced to leave, putting the jobs of his staff at serious risk.

He says the Constable Mike Jackson told him it would not be renewed because The HideOut would get in the way of the proposed redevelopment of a neighbouring dilapidated toilet block into a café.

The toilets were bought several years ago by Shell House Limited from Jersey Property Holdings with plans approved to transform them, but no work has been done.Karl Sutton says he had agreed that The HideOut would move 28 days after the completion of the toilets’ development, and is questioning why this can not continue. However, the Constable says this is not possible.A requete has been presented to the Parish of St Brelade which asks the Constable to convene a Parish Assembly to discuss the matter.