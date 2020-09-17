People in Guernsey asked to have their say on secondary education options

People in Guernsey are being asked to have their say on secondary education by filling out a survey.

So far more than 900 islanders have taken part and others have until 27 September to do the same.

Views are being sought on a range of issues, including the optimal number of students at each school site, facilities and sixth form structure.

Feedback will inform analysis of each of the four secondary education models. These are:

Two 11-18 colleges

Three 11-18 colleges

Two 11-16 colleges and an 11-18 college

Three 11-16 colleges and a separate sixth form centre on a different site

Secondary school staff will also be consulted later this month. A series of workshops are set to take place which aim to develop the best possible version of each of the four models.

This States say this will help provide enough information on each of the four options to make an informed decision.