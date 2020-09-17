Two large parties in Jersey investigated for breaking covid rules

Two large parties in Jersey are being investigated for breaking coronavirus rules.

States of Jersey Police are urging islanders to follow Covid 19 party rules.

At present, gatherings must be limited to 20 people for informal occasions such as meeting friends for dinner in a restaurant or having a BBQ in a back garden. A maximum of 40 people can join an event if they can demonstrate that they have followed the rules published in the Guidance on Gathering and Events.

The Health and Safety Inspectorate in the island say they have been working with several establishments and individuals over the last month to change events so they can comply with the rules, resulting in some being cancelled. The government says the experiences of other jurisdictions, which are showing a rapid increase in transmissions, show that large gatherings pose a high risk of infection.

Although people quite naturally would want to be able to hold celebrations and events, they must consider the consequences of what could happen, particularly if safety advice is not followed. People attending any gatherings should also bear in mind that if they are a close contact of an infected person (within 2 metres for 15 minutes or more), they will be required to self-isolate for 14 days. Dr Susan Turnbull, Jersey’s Medical Officer of Health

The States is asking anyone who is due to host an event and is not sure of the rules to email workplacecovid@gov.je for more information. People can also use the same address to report an event that does not seem to be following the rules.