8,000 tins donated for the homeless in annual tinathon

8,000 tins of food have been donated to the homeless charity the Shelter Trust today as part of the annual tinathon.

This was slightly down on last years donations, but the organisers were delighted as many organisations who usually take part could not.

The people of Jersey were amazingly generous as always and they donated over 8,000 tins of food plus many other food items such as pasta, rice ,tea and coffee. The Shelter Trust trustees are very grateful for this support at a particularly difficult time for Jersey’s homeless. Richard Robins, The Shelter Trust

The charity said it was more important than ever, as increasing numbers of people are expected to struggle financially due to the pandemic.