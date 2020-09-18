Charity raises £32,000 needed for Guernsey's Christmas lights

The money needed to pay for St Peter Port's Christmas light display has been raised.

Earlier in the year the St Peter Port Christmas Lights Charity teamed up with Guernsey Post to try to raise the £32,000 needed for the islands festive light display

The service delivered donation envelopes to households and businesses to raise the money required to put the decorations up and then take them back down again.

The Chair of the charity says the lights can play an important part in helping with the government's aim of helping the community recover from lockdown.

The Christmas Lights create a lovely atmosphere and bring people into town to shop during the festive season. This is a great opportunity to see more of the Guernsey Together spirit and to support local businesses as part of the States' Revive and Thrive plan. Jax Robin Chair of the Christmas Lights Charity

The charity had already received a generous donation from someone who wanted to remain anonymous. This has funded some of the maintenance on the electrical wiring and replacing of some of the lights that have been damaged in bad weather.

This big switch on is being scheduled for Saturday 28 November.