Former Jersey Deputy Head jailed for two years and nine months

A former Deputy Head at St John’s primary school in Jersey has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for making indecent images of children.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for a period of seven years.

42-year old James Matthews pleaded guilty earlier this year to making 33 indecent photographs of children on or before 19th December last year as well as sending messages of an indecent nature in 2016.

Making images can include opening, accessing, downloading or storing indecent content online.

12 of the images were in category A, the most serious, six in category B and 14 in category C.

The ages of the children featured in the images ranged from a baby to 14.

A search warrant was executed on Mr Matthews’ home on 19th December last year, upon which 23 items including phones and computers were seized.

The court heard how at the time, when asked by Police if he had any indecent images of children in his possession, he replied "no, Christ, no".

He was arrested a few days later but released on bail.

In May this year, Matthews pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court to three counts of making indecent photographs of children and one charge of breaching the telecommunications law, at which point he was placed into custody.

The Court heard how the High Tech crime unit had spent nine months forensically investigating phones and computers seized from Mr Matthews' home. They found evidence of Mr Matthews’ interest in children dating back to 2013.

He was also found to have made a number of internet searches between the date of his house being searched and his arrest, in relation to whether police can find permanently deleted images on an iPhone.

The court also heard how Mr Matthews accessed chat forums under the profile name of Paul Andrews. Amongst the people he was found to have engaged in chats with was another local sex offender, convicted in 2017 for taking indecent images of children.

Crown Advocate Baglin asked for a sentence of three years imprisonment for the first three counts and a further one year to be served consecutively for the breach of the telecommunications law.

Advocate Steenson for the defence asked the Court to consider the mitigating circumstances in reaching a decision. He pointed out that Mr Matthews was "genuinely remorseful" and that he displayed a "deep sense of shame", to the extent that he is considered to be a continued suicide risk.

Wanting to take his own life because people around him would be better off in his absence, is a reasonable reflection of his insight into what he has done. Advocate Steenson

Advocate Steenson also pointed out that Mr Matthew had engaged honestly with the inquiry throughout. He described him as "a man who is truly at rock bottom who understands that only honesty can help him in the long run."

In passing sentence the presiding judge, Deputy Bailiff Robert McRae QC said:

We have listened with care to all that your counsel have said on your behalf and have taken into account your genuine remorse, your profound sense of shame and determination to address your behaviour. We give some but not a great deal of weight to your previous good character. Deputy Bailiff Robert McRae QC

He added that a longer sentence would have been passed had the offence involved any children in his care.

Matthews had worked at St John’s Primary School for 20 years.

Jersey’s government released a statement following the sentencing, describing the last year as "one of the most challenging of years" for St John’s School.