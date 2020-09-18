Guernsey canoe and kayak owners urged to remove boats from beach

Kayak and canoe owners in Guernsey are being urged to removed boats left at the top off beaches or slipways by mid-afternoon today due to strong winds and an exceptionally high tide.

At around 8pm tonight the tide is set to be at 10.1, while the winds are blowing Force 5-6. The States of Guernsey says boats being washed out to sea can lead to emergency services being called out unnecessarily.

The Lifeboat crew and Channel Island Airsearch volunteers were twice called out for several hours in Guernsey and Jersey last month, to search for the occupants of empty kayaks drifting at sea. Statement from Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services

Owners are being asked to clearly mark their equipment either with a permanent marker or one of Guernsey Coastguard’s “Water-based Activity” stickers so that emergency services can check if the occupant is safe.