Guernsey's North beach parking spaces closed as island prepares testing centre

People in Guernsey will not be able to park on the East Arm of the North beach car park over the next two days (21-22 September) as final preparations get underway to set up the island's coronavirus testing centre.

Essential filming and testing is taking place ahead of the transition to Phase 5c of the exit from lockdown. The States say that building work for the testing centres at the ports and the East Arm is almost finished, meaning a formal testing of the facilities can soon begin.

Films of the facility are being recorded to allow anyone using the site the chance to see how to access them and how to use swabs when being tested for covid-19.

Up to 190 10-hr spaces, two blocks of 3-hr parking at North Beach will be rezoned as 10-hr parking for these two days - circa 80 spaces. Commuters will also have access to the existing 40 spaces at Havelet that have remained as 10-hr parking throughout the (non) cruise liner season or could take the opportunity to car share or make use of public transport on these dates. Richard Evans, Programme Director for Phase 5c

The government says that similar arrangements will be put in place on future occasions when testing facilities are in use at the East Arm.