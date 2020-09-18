Jersey teacher jailed for two years for making indecent images of children

A Jersey teacher has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for making 33 indecent images of children and sending messages of an indecent nature.

James John Matthews was the former Deputy Head at St John's Primary School and a safeguarding officer and appeared at the Royal Court today (18 September).

In July he pleaded guilty to making 33 indecent images of children on or before 19 December 2019.

He pleaded guilty to a fourth count of sending messages of an obscene and indecent nature in 2016.

Making images can include opening, accessing, downloading and storing indecent online content.

12 of the images he made, and one video, are in Category A, the most serious category in the offence.

He also made six images in Category B, the second most serious, and 14 in Category C.