Jersey's mental health services need to be "easier to access"

Jersey's main mental health charity is working up plans to make access to services in the island easier to navigate. Mind Jersey says the pandemic has shown that some people have found it hard to know where to turn for support. It is planning to develop peer-to-peer services so that people who've experienced both mental illness and mental health services can help others.

We will not underestimate the impact it has had on people and that we didn't all experience it equally and that's a passionate important message I want to get there. There are a lot of services but we know also some people find navigating them sometimes difficult. Dr Patricia Tumelty, Mind Jersey

Dr Patricia Tumelty from the charity would also like people who have used 'the system' to be consulted by government as and when they develop new services and facilities. It comes just days after the government announced £7.3million of spending on a medium term unit to replace the ageing Orchard House in St Saviour.

Orchard House Credit: ITV Channel News

Earlier this week, ITV News revealed there had been 68 absconding incidents at Orchard House over the past five years.