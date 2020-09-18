Lieutenant Governor's J4 registration to go to auction

People have the chance to bid for the J4 registration mark on the Lieutenant Governor's official vehicle.

It will be the first single digit number plate to be sold at a Driver and Vehicle Standards' auction of unusual registrations.

The Lieutenant Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, has offered to give up the plate, while some of the proceeds from its sale will be used by Government House to purchase an electric car to replace the current diesel driven vehicle.

The Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Kevin Lewis, says DVS auctions are a means of raising money for transport related projects.

We are grateful to the Lieutenant-Governor for offering J4. It signifies that we are all committed to working more efficiently and that Government House is supporting the Island in achieving our objective of becoming carbon neutral. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Minister for Infrastructure

J4 is one of more than 50 unusual registration numbers which include four-digit J numbers and low JSY numbers.

Islanders will be able to bid online, as well as attend the auction, which is being held on Saturday, 26 September from 10.30am at Glencoe. You can find out more here.