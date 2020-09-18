Repaired stonework to be restored on St Thomas' Church in Jersey

Work to put back repaired stonework on St Thomas' Catholic Church in Jersey is starting this week. A giant crane will be brought in to assist with the restoration, with over £1.1 million being raised towards the refurbishment. The scaffolding, which has allowed builders to reach the highest points of the structure, is set to be taken down over a period of 6 weeks.

The Church also say they hope the cross will also restored.

Critical repairs began to St Thomas's spire in August after a crowdfunding project was set up to pay for the work.