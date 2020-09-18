Sea safety warning as biggest tides of the year expected this weekend

Jersey's lifeguards are asking islanders to take extra care in the sea this weekend as they expect some of the biggest tides of the year.

The warning comes as the number of patrolled beaches in Jersey has dropped from four to two.

Patrols at Grève de Lecq and Plémont stopped on Sunday (13 September).

The RNLI lifeguards will remain on duty at St Brelade's bay until 27 September and St Ouen's until 1 November.

We're not operational at Greve de lecq or Plemont, we're operation at St Brelades and St Ouens. If you're at St Ouens please check tide times, check conditions and as always swim between the red and yellow flags. Jake Elms, RNLI Lifeguard

Anyone planning a visit to the coast is asked to follow this guidance:

In an emergency dial 999, and ask for the Coastguard.

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, 'float to live'. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float.

Don’t use inflatables.

Don’t allow your family to swim alone.

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water.

Have a plan - check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage.

The RNLI's lifeguards operate on over 240 beaches across the British Isles.