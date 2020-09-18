Second coronavirus case diagnosed in Guernsey

A second positive case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Guernsey since the island was previously declared free of the virus.

It was identified on a swab from an individual who had travelled to Guernsey from the UK.

The patient returned from the UK (having complied with travel advice) and went straight into compulsory self-isolation. The case was picked up when they were tested on day seven after their arrival. They are currently doing well and have complied with the mandatory self-isolation requirements.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says it is proof the island's testing regimes are keeping the island safe.

The identification of this second case further demonstrates that our border controls, testing regimes and track and trace protocols are working. Again, it is important that the community are reassured that we have robust systems in place to identify and manage cases of COVID-19. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health