Volunteers asked to come forward for Durrell challenge

Organisers of the Durrell Challenge in Jersey are calling on volunteers to come forward and help with the running of the event later this month.

20 people are needed to help assist route marshals for the race on Sunday 27 September. Those wanting to volunteer are being asked to email info@doitfordurrell.com or call 01534 505 926.

As well as the actual race, of which there are 50 spaces still left, the charity is also holding a 13K 'virtual run' which will allow anyone from across the globe to take part in the challenge and raise money.

Those taking part virtually, will be able to do so between 26–28th September and can submit their results to Durrell via the health and fitness app, Strava.

The Durrell Challenge is more important than ever to raise funds to help care for the animals here at Jersey Zoo and to continue our vital conservation work. We are pleased to have found a safe and manageable way to operate the 13K race for a small number of local runners in Jersey, as well as provide the virtual run for all our loyal supporters around the world. Alex Shears, Durrell’s Director of Communications & Fundraising

As usual, the local Durrell Challenge will start at Victoria Park, St. Helier, and finish at Jersey Zoo in Trinity.