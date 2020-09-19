Vulnerable islanders told to expect further restrictions in the coming months

Vulnerable people in Jersey are being encouraged to get out and enjoy the last remnants of summer, in case rules around shielding are tightened this winter. The message from the medic leading the island's Covid-19 plan comes as officials reveal that a vaccine could be in place as soon as November. Officials have also revealed talks are underway to offer additional financial support to the worst-hit parts of the economy.

Dr Ivan Muscat Credit: ITV Channel

As we go deeper and deeper into winter then the risk of Covid activity will increase so they should take the opportunity to enjoy what they can from what's left of summer before Covid activity rises because of the winter season. Dr Ivan Muscat Deputy Medical Officer of Health