A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Guernsey.
The patient tested positive after returning to the island.
There are now two active cases of coronavirus in Guernsey and 17 in Jersey.
The case involves a returning traveller to Guernsey who followed the self-isolation requirements on their return to the Bailiwick.
