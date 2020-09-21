£40,000 raised for Mind Jersey in triathlon challenge

People in Jersey have walked, run, cycled and swum their way to a £40,000 donation to support a mental health charity in the island.

Islanders of all ages joined the RBC Super League Triathlon Community Challenge to raise funds for Mind Jersey's Youthful Minds Group which supports the mental wellbeing of young people.

When participants smashed the original target of 20,000km within a week, Royal Bank of Canada pledged to double their £20,000 donation if they could reach 100,000km - which they did two weeks later.

Mind Jersey say the funds will make a major difference to the work they are able to do.

This ambitious endeavor will have a huge impact on so many children and young people in Jersey whose lives have been severely disrupted in so many different ways as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are very grateful to RBC and SLT for their support and the incredible efforts of the Jersey community in working so hard to secure this donation. Dr. Patricia Tumelty, Executive Director of Mind Jersey

It comes after the 2020 Super League Triathlon event in Jersey was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The RBC SLT Community Challenge has been a remarkable collective effort. While we were obviously disappointed not to be in Jersey holding our event this year, the way people have been inspired to work together as a community, and the resulting donation to Mind Jersey from RBC, has delivered a massive positive in a difficult year. Michael D'hulst, Super League Triathlon CEO

It has also been confirmed that the annual RBC Race for the Kids will take place virtually this year from 17-18 October.