Alderney politician suspended after breaching code of conduct

An Alderney politician breached the code of conduct through his involvement in a States planning process, a panel has heard.

The island's Members Conduct Review Panel unanimously agreed that Mike Dean had broken the rules when he failed to declare he had monetary interest in a property neighbouring a development being discussed.

During a meeting which he was chairing in November 2019, the Building Development Control Committee was considering a property adjacent to Quatrieme - a building which Mr Dean did not reveal he had financial interest in at the time.

Under States rules, no member of the Committee should sit on a neighbour's planning application.

After being made aware that he may have breached the code, Mr Dean did not refer himself to the President of the States and the Greffier as required by the code. This meant the complaint was upheld.

The panel said it believed a 28 day suspension was appropriate for the breaches.