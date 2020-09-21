Guernsey and Jersey named in “dirty cash” global financial files leak

The financial centres of Jersey and Guernsey have been named in a new leaked haul of documents highlighting potentially suspicious financial transactions globally.

The FinCen Files report, by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), uncovered a trove of more than 2,100 secret documents held by US authorities, containing details from banks of what they considered to be suspicious activity.

Some turned out to be transactions linked to dirty money from drugs cartels , corrupt regimes, arms traffickers and other international criminals, but there is no suggestion – at this stage – that the flags raised about transactions in Guernsey and Jersey are connected to criminality.

There are three transactions that showed a total of $3million being received by one bank in Guernsey in one transaction, with just over $2million being sent on by another island bank to a competitor in the US via two transactions.

In Jersey there is just one reported transaction, of $3,224 being received by one island bank, before another island bank then sent it on to a US bank.

In both islands’ cases, the US bank in question was The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

The ICIJ said: “The FinCEN Files investigation was able to trace banks’ roles in hiding money looted from government treasuries, scammed from pensioners, and generated through drug sales, illegal gold mining and other illegal activities.”

The findings expose – from the inside – the consequences of allowing banks themselves to lead the world’s anti-money laundering defenses against kleptocracy, crime and terror, even as they earn huge profits from these same malefactors. International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) report

The governments of Guernsey and Jersey are yet to comment on the publication, and ITV News has approached all locally-named banks for comment.

It comes just days after Jersey’s financial services regulator concluded an island-registered finance firm committed a “serious catalogue of failures” in which customers were conned out of £2.7million – with one customer investing £1milion.

Christopher Paul Byrne was jailed for 7 years in 2018 for his role in inducing clients to invest in the high risk Providence fund, a ponzi scheme which collapsed in 2016.

Ponzi schemes are among the criminal enterprises uncovered in The FinCen Files, though it is not yet known whether the Providence fund is part of their haul of evidence.