Police in Guernsey are appealing for information after a bus shelter roof was damaged.

The roof of the middle shelter at the town terminus in St Peter Port was damaged at around 7.30pm on Tuesday 15 September.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who can identify two youths who were present at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward by contacting 01481 725 111 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.