Islanders and visitors urged to 'strictly observe' Guernsey's isolation rules

Guernsey's government is urging anyone living in or visiting the island to "strictly observe" isolation rules. It comes after the number of active cases of coronavirus in the Bailiwick increased to three, after months without any.

Our ‘test, track and trace’ is working, meaning we are identifying those cases, but I am concerned that as we see more of them, any case where self-isolation requirements are not strictly observed puts our community at unnecessary risk. As a community, we have responded tremendously to this pandemic, but it is not over and we cannot afford to become complacent now. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

How to self-isolate

Public Health England (PHE) recommends:

People to stay at home, expect for when accessing medical care. You should avoid going to work or using public transports. Goods like food should be delivered but tell the delivery driver so that they can leave the items outside.

Whilst at home, you should separate yourself from others by staying in a ventilated room. You should use a separate bathroom if possible and avoid sharing household items like towels.

If you do need to visit your doctor, you should call ahead of your visit so they can minimise impact with others.