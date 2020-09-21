Jersey GP surgeries could open on Sundays to provide flu vaccine

GP surgeries in Jersey could be allowed to open on Sundays to help deliver the flu vaccine.

Currently, GPs would be breaching the law if they opened on Sundays but Senator Lyndon Farnham, the island's Minister For Economic Development, says consultation with GPs suggests that they may have to offer extended hours surgeries to provide the vaccinations.

A proposition put to the States Assembly would amend current legislation on Sunday opening hours to include GP surgeries - which Senator Farnham says are 'critical' to the delivery of vaccines.

The government hopes the deliver its flu vaccination programme to reduce possible 'co-infections' before rolling out a coronavirus vaccine scheme once it becomes available.

Flu vaccinations will begin at the end of September 2020, with free vaccines being offered to islanders who are aged above 50 or considered 'at risk'. The scheme has been extended to from those aged 65 and above.

Under the proposals, GPs would be able to offer their usual services as well as the flu vaccine.

