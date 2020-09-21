Hair and beauty salons owners in Jersey are calling for a professional body to be set up to help represent their interests and liaise with government.

Before the pandemic, several beauticians and hair stylists were calling for better representation for their industry and that has become more urgent since all salons had to close during lockdown.

One stylist has set up a Facebook Messenger Group so businesses can communicate their worries with one another, and it has proved to be incredibly popular with more than 80 salons joining to discuss their concerns.

Together we can help each other to see what the best thing is to do in terms of employees and business. Ana Gomes, Owner of Splendida Hair And Beauty Salon Jersey.

Many hair stylists are concerned for their businesses if a second lockdown is enforced in the island. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Despite bringing together many of the island's hair and beauty salons, the group now says something more official needs to be set up so they can communicate more effectively with Jersey's government. And that has been backed by one backbench politician.

We all know about Retailers Association that raise the retailers concerns, fishermen, hospitality, finance, their are industries, traditional industries that we all know about. Beauticians and hair dressers employ hundreds of people. They were always working hard, they never asked for any support, they somehow managed to help themselves out and pandemic surfaced the problems that they have. Deputy Inna Gardiner, St Helier No. 3

Stylist, Lauren Layzell says she does not think many businesses in her industry will survive if there is a second lockdown. She feels that the hair and beauty industry was not supported by the government and a professional representative is crucial.

When the co-funding was announced hairdressing wasn't even included on there, we were kind of forgotten about, with the physical contact straight away we knew we would be first to close and one of the last to go back. So the fact that we we're forgotten about in the co-funding just shows that we're not on their radar and we do need better representation so that doesn't happen again. Lauren Layzell, owner of The Parlour salon

New measures have been put in place to ensure staff are and customers are protected. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey Chamber of Commerce, which voices the concerns hundreds of businesses in the island says the hair and beauty industry needs to be listened to.

Sometimes there are industries that fall through the holes in the great if you like. You can look at some of those industries like hair and beauty, some of the first to close and last to open. They've suffered very badly and what they need do now is to know they are listened to and that their concerns will be addressed in the longer term and I think that's where Chamber can help. Murray Norton, CEO of Jersey Chamber Commerce