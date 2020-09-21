Jersey travel: Isolation now required after visiting all but one French region

People travelling back to Jersey from France will now have to isolate for at least five days. All but one region - Creuse, Nouvelle-Aquitaine - has moved to either amber or red under Jersey's travel guidance.

Anyone arriving from an amber area will be offered PCR swab tests on arrival and also on day five. They must isolate until they get their second negative result.

Those arriving from a red area will be offered a PCR swab test on arrival, but must isolate for 14 days.

Advice on travelling to parts of Ireland, Germany and Italy has also been updated.