Requirement for Jersey politicians to be British citizens debated in States
A requirement that Jersey politicians - including Constables, Senators and Deputies - must be British citizens could be removed. The proposition, put forward by Deputy Montfort Tadier, will be debated in the States later.
It also suggests election hopefuls should not have to have been resident in the island for a set period of time in order to stand.
Deputy Tadier says he hopes the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted that "people's worth is not measured by the colour of their skin", or where they are from.
This is the third and, hopefully final time, that I bring this proposition to allow non British Jersey citizens to even be eligible to stand for election in Jersey. This said, I will keep coming back as long as I am a member of the Assembly until such a time as this is achieved.