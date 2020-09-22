Alternative weed killer trials could help Guernsey's biodiversity

Trials of different methods of controlling weeds in Guernsey could see the use of herbicides in the island eliminated.

States Works has set out plans to phase out the use of glyphosate- based herbicides, which have been used for more than four decades, by the end of 2020.

The move could help protect pollinating insect populations, providing wider benefits to the island's biodiversity.

All of the alternative methods trialled so far have required more time than when using glyphosate, often because more treatments are required to achieve the same desired effect, however they are a lot better for the environment and more sustainable in the longer term. David Correia, Manager of Land Management at States Works

States Works says a range of different methods will need to be deployed as part of the solution.

The move towards glysophate alternatives has been welcomed by Guernsey Water.