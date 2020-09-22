First details of proposed Jersey Care Model revealed

The first details what the Jersey Care Model could look like has been revealed.

A proposition by Jersey's Health Minister Deputy Richard Renouf has set out an initial framework for how health and care services could be delivered in the island in future.

It focuses on providing healthcare outside of Jersey's hospital, with more focus on community care and GP services.

The Care Model says the hospital should be for acute and emergency care only and that many outpatient appointments could instead be moved into the primary care sector with GPs, pharmacists and other practitioners upskilled to deliver treatment.

It's about being able to have our teams going out and reach people where they live. And it might be just to gather a few people in a hall, or it might be to address people's needs in their GP surgery, where they can see more than their GP - there might be a practice nurse or a physiotherapist there - all sorts of options to deliver care in a more personal and integrated way. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

The proposition also says that the care sector places too much emphasis on residential care homes. Instead, it suggests new 24 hour services focused on community nursing and mental health crisis prevention to allow people to live more independently.

The Care Model splits care services into three categories:

'Person centered' care: This will involve developing self-care and patient education programmes to enable people to better look after themselves. It will also mean better signposting and use of technology to allow islanders to manage their own health.

Primary care services: This would involve the creation of mental health crisis prevention service as well as the establishment of 24-hour community nursing and an overall focus on home-based care.

Specialised care: Creation of an Emergency Care Centre at Jersey's General Hospital, including Urgent Care, paediatric and mental health services. It also involves an increase in day surgeries to reduce demand for inpatient beds and a focus on delivering only hospital-specific care within the hospital building.

The Care Model is due to be debated by the States Assembly in November.