Guernsey cyclist Sam Culverwell 'so happy' with long-awaited pro debut

Guernsey cyclist Sam Culverwell made his long-awaited debut for team Trinity Racing at the five-stage Ronde de L'Isard in the south of France.

The 19-year-old Island Games gold medallist signed with the highly-regarded U23 development team at the beginning of this year but was forced to wait for his first competitive outing because of the pandemic.

"It just felt like months of anticipation had finally all been worth it and I could get on the startline and I could ride", Culverwell told ITV News, "especially getting such a good ride in on the Saturday - I was so happy with that".

The Guernsey rider played his part in a successful weekend for his team, producing his best showing in Saturday's 140-km fourth stage.

"I was riding really strong in the breakaway and did my job for my team-mate to the best of my ability and as a team we really made a good fist of it".

"That just felt so good, that makes it all worth it and I can't wait to get back on it next year", he said.

Watch: Sam Culverwell on the final two stages of the Ronde de L'Isard

The Ronde de L'Isard was Culverwell's first event at European U23 level and first experience of racing in mountainous terrain.

It saw him competing alongside riders from a host of development squads for World Tour teams, who race at the highest level of professional cycling at events like the Tour de France.

"Unfortunately the course didn't really suit me that much", Culverwell said.

"I haven't had much experience riding in mountains, let alone racing, and due to my build I'm not really a mountain climber compared to some other riders".

"A lot of them there would have had plenty of racing in since the season restart at the beginning of August, whereas this was my first race".

"But it's been a long time coming - I've been looking forward to this, and I think with how the racing was going I feel like I could hold my own on the terrain that would suit me", he said.

The 43rd Ronde de L'Izard featured 196 riders representing 23 teams from across Europe and Canada. Credit: Nathanael Bordes Photographe

Culverwell, who will now take some time off before resuming winter training, says his performance in the Pyrénées has given him plenty of encouragement for what is to come.

"It feels so weird to have just done one race and now it's my off season - but you always end up taking time off at the start of October", he said.

"You can't change that too much otherwise you start affecting next year's performance so you've got to just write off this year".

"Being in the breakaway and riding strong in the break, and then doing a job after, I was happy with my performance".

"I think going into next year, if the courses suit me, I could be competitive - providing I make another step up this winter".

Culverwell helped Trinity to sixth in Saturday's team time trial, with team-mate Ben Healey taking victory in the final stage on Sunday.