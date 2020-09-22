Guernsey Election 2020: What do first-time voters think?

First-time voters in Guernsey have told ITV News they fear candidates at the upcoming election may not represent them.

16 and 17-year-olds will be casting their first ever ballots in Guernsey's first island-wide election, which will take place this October.

However, students at the island's Sixth Form Centre are concerned that a shortage of younger candidates on the ballot could mean their views are overlooked.

WATCH: Hamish Auskerry reports.

Voting will take place in the island's first island-wide election in October, with super-polling stations open between 3 and 4 October and traditional local polling stations open between 6 and 7 October.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says those who are continuing to shield because of coronavirus should be encouraged to use postal voting.

A list of all the candidates and their manifestos is available on the election website.

