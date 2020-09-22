Voters have had the opportunity to learn more about candidates standing in Guernsey's first island-wide election at a 'speed dating'-style event.

The event at Beau Sejour gave those running for a seat in the States an opportunity to share their policies with the voting public.

Key issues included education in the island, recovery from the coronavirus crisis and the development of the runway at Guernsey Airport.

ITV Channel TV's Keilan Webster was there to speak to voters about what they want from their politicians.

WATCH Keilan Webster's report in full here.

Voting will take place in the island's first island-wide election in October, with super-polling stations open between 3 and 4 October and traditional local polling stations open between 6 and 7 October.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says those who are continuing to shield because of coronavirus should be encouraged to use postal voting.

A list of all the candidates and their manifestos is available on the election website.

Guernsey Election 2020