Guernsey's Youth Commission appeals for more volunteers

Guernsey's Youth Commission is encouraging people to volunteer for its service. The role involves providing emotional support on a one-to-one basis and taking part in a range of activities.

The first of two events will be held this evening, where the Commission will share information with the public about volunteering.

The Youth Commission is an independent charity that works with young people aged four to 25 in Guernsey and Alderney.

Our services are delivered in youth centres, schools and via outreach teams, who work with children and young people wherever they are, on their own terms. Guernsey's Youth Commission

Volunteers also help to support young people in youth groups and at events.

People can find out more about supporting the Commission and fundraising at the following events:

Wednesday 23 September 6pm - 6:45pm

Saturday 26 September 10:30am - 11:15am

The charity says training will be provided along with ongoing support for anyone who chooses to become a volunteer.