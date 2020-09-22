Over 65s in the Bailiwick of Guernsey to apply for free bus travel from November

People over the age of 65 living in the Bailiwick of Guernsey can now apply for a free bus pass.

Although islanders who fall into this category have had access to free bus travel since 2001, they will now have to apply for a standardised type of ID which should be presented to bus drivers.

The new passes cost £2.50 and will be necessary for free travel after 31 October 2020.

Passengers will be required to scan their pass as they board, just as they do with the current 'puffin passes'.

Islanders over 65 who live in Guernsey and Alderney can apply to travel without charge on all scheduled bus services. The only exceptions to this are the Friday and Saturday ‘Nightowl’ late services.

Application Information

Application forms are available from the CT Plus shop at the Albany (behind the bus terminus) and can be processed whilst the person waits.

Those unable to attend the shop in person can contact CT Plus' customer care team on 01481 700456.

To complete the application the passenger will need:

A recognised form of ID

A passport sized photograph - this can be taken at the shop if needed

The cards are valid for 15 years.