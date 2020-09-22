Racial abuse reported on Guernsey bus

Police in Guernsey are investigating after a case of racial abuse was reported on a bus.

Officers were approached by a witness who said a woman with two small children had been targeted because of her race.

She was travelling on the number 11 service from St Peter Port's Town Terminus towards the Bridge on Tuesday 8 September at around 3.30pm.

Police say say there were a number of passengers on board the service at the time and are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to provide more information.

Anyone who may be able to help the police with their inquiries is asked to contact them directly on 01481 725111 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.