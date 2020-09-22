Survey finds racism seen by 93% of minority residents in Channel Islands

More than 90% of people from BAME or other ethnic minority groups in the Channel Islands say a little, some, or a great deal of racism exists locally.

The figure comes from a recent Island Global Research survey about racial equality in the islands. It was completed by 2,384 residents from Jersey, Guernsey and The Isle of Man, between 24 August and 3 September 2020.

The results also showed that 1 in 5 people under the age of 40 think the problem is worse - but they say older people deny there is an issue.

57% Believe 'not seeing racism' is a bigger problem than seeing it where it doesn't exist.

More than half (53%) of those surveyed think more changes are needed to give equal rights.

Further information about the survey can be found here.